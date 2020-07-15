Michigan State Police say a missing man who is in the early stages of dementia has been found and is safe.
Nevada Dave Harvey, 75, was last seen at around 2:45 p.m. on July 14 driving a green Ford F-350 Super Duty dully truck with a topper.
He was last seen in the Gaylord area, and was found this morning on US-23, southeast of Cheboygan. Someone who had heard about Harvey noticed a parked vehicle along the highway matching the truck’s description.
He is in good health, according to MSP.
