Authorities are searching for a Washtenaw County man who hasn't been seen after missing his first day of work in 30 years.
The sheriff's office says Marcus Esper of Superior Township was last seen Monday. He was going to a storage facility in Ypsilanti Township, driving a white 2013 Buick LaCrosse, but didn't show up.
Esper is a 56-year-old white man. He is 6 feet 1 inch tall and 235 pounds.
Anyone with information can call (734) 994-2911.
