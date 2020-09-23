The Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing 80-year-old with Alzheimer’s.
Adolph Strutzel Jr. was last seen going for a walk near his home on Sept. 22 at around 6:30 p.m.
He is 5’5, 150 pounds and has gray hair and hazel eyes. Adolph was last seen wearing a light blue jean jacket, black jeans, and possibly a black hat.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Peacock at the Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office 231-689-7303 or Newaygo County Central Dispatch 231-689-5288.
