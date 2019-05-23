An endangered missing advisory that had been issued for an 88-year-old Shiawassee County man has been canceled after he was found.
According to Michigan State Police, Roderic James Stuart disappeared from the 300 block of N. Madison Street in Perry.
Stuart, who is known as "Rod," has dementia.
Michigan State Police said he was located in Dewitt Township after his vehicle was spotted at a local business.
MSP said he was found wandering around the parking lot and was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.