An elderly man has been found safe after he was reported missing and endangered.
George Paul Sivertson, 88, was last seen in the Walmart parking lot in Bay City in a silver Toyota Camry before his disappearance. The Bay County Sheriff’s Office said Sivertson has dementia and drove away from Walmart while his wife was inside shopping.
Sivertson was found safe and sound by the Ogemaw County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday afternoon.
