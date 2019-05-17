A missing man with Down Syndrome has been found safe after being reported missing on Friday.
The man named Chad was missing for a few hours before he was located.
The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help their search in the Blanchard area.
He was last seen about 2 p.m. on Friday, May 17 in the 11000 West Walton Road area. About 8:30 p.m., the sheriff's office posted he was found.
He was wearing a red zip-up Abercrombie sweatshirt, sweat pants, and grey sneakers.
