The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is asking for your help finding two missing Michigan teens.
Kyle VanHorn, 16, and Kalob VanHorn, 17, have been missing from Sunfield, that’s in Eaton County, since Friday, June 28.
Kyle is 5’6”, weighs around 150 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.
Kalob is 5’10”, weighs around 203 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
If you have any information on their whereabouts, call Michigan State Police at 1-517-322-1907, or call 911.
