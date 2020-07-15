Michigan State Police are asking for help finding a missing man who is in the early stages of dementia.
Nevada Dave Harvey, 75, was last seen at around 2:45 p.m. on July 14 driving a green Ford F-350 Super Duty dully truck with a topper. It has Michigan registration DEK8251.
He was last seen in the Gaylord area, and was traveling to Mancelona.
Troopers said he has gone missing before, but there is a GPS tracker in his vehicle which is now not working.
He was last seen wearing a blue long-sleeve shirt, jeans, brown boots, and a black hat with “Michigan” on it.
His family believes he may be southbound on I-75 heading towards Florida.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Gaylord Area Regional Dispatch at 989-732-5141
