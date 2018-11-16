A Michigan woman was last seen on Nov. 14, and now police are asking for your help tracking her down.
Lansing Police said Shalyn Manson, 45, was last seen on Wednesday near the 800 block of Moores River Dr. in Lansing.
She is 5’8”, 140 pounds, and was last seen wearing a long black coat, hat, and boots.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, call the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600, or Lansing Police Detective Salmon at 517-483-6855.
