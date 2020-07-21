Cheboygan Police are asking for help finding a missing woman with Alzheimer’s.
Evelyn Ostwald, 81, was last seen in Cheboygan on July 20. She is 5’3”, with gray hair and hazel eyes.
She is believed to be driving her tan Chevy Traverse with Michigan license plate number CFF616.
Officials say she has Alzheimer’s, along with other health issues.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, call the Cheboygan Department of Public Safety at (231) 627-4321 or CCE Central Dispatch at 1-800-577-1911.
