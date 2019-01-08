A cat from suburban Detroit decided to take a break from the winter cold, and he turned up in sunny Florida.
The Detroit Free Press reports that Dearborn resident Judy Sanborn was shocked when she received a call in December from a pet hospital more than 1,000 miles away in Tampa, Florida.
Staff told her they had her 2 1/2-year-old tabby named Bandit. The cat had been missing for more than two months.
Staff told Sanborn that a local resident had found the cat, who'd been identified through his microchip.
It's unclear how Bandit made the cross-country trek. Sanborn guesses he hitched a ride on a moving vehicle or was found by someone in Michigan on their way to Florida.
Bandit is set to catch a return flight to Michigan this week, and the family used a gofundme to help raise the funds to get him home. Click here to see that.
