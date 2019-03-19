Michigan officials are asking for help tracking down a missing elderly man with dementia.
The Antrim County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding Frank Verellen, 78.
Frank is 6’1, around 200 pounds, and was last seen in Central Lake this morning, driving a burgundy Chevy Silverado truck. It has an extended cab, but not four doors, according to officials.
He may be heading to the Empire area.
If you see the truck, or Frank, please call 911.
