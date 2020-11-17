A missing hunter has been found dead.
Michigan State Police were called on Nov. 16 at 8 p.m. after Gregg Salisbury, 61, from Portage, was reported missing after not returning to a friend’s home after the evening hunt in Manistee County.
Troopers and other rescue personnel began searching the area Salisbury had been hunting in, and at around 10 p.m. a DNR conservation officer found him deceased near his friend’s home.
MSP said it appears he had killed a doe and while walking to recover the animal he passed away. There were no indications of foul play and family and friends indicate he had an extensive history of medical issues, which are believed to be a factor in his death.
