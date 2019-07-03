Michigan officials are asking for help finding a missing 21-year-old man who has autism.
The Northville Township Police Department, in Wayne County, is asking for help finding Akash Patel.
Patel is 5’7”, 120 pounds with black hair, glasses, and some facial hair.
Police are currently searching backyards and homes around Northville Hills Golf Club subdivision.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, call 911 or call the Northville Township Police Department at 248-349-9400.
