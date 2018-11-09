The Arenac County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing man who has dementia.
Albert John Schiller, 74, was last seen on Nov. 7.
He is 5’11”, and weighs around 180 pounds.
He has brown eyes and black/gray hair. He also has a full beard and mustache.
A picture has not yet been made available.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call the Arenac County Sheriff’s Office at (989) 846-3002.
