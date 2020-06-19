Officials in Montmorency County are asking for help finding a missing teen who has Down's syndrome.
Charles Cordes, 15, is 4’8”, he has blue eyes, blond hair and may be wearing a gray T-shirt with jeans and black socks.
He was last seen riding his bike in a hay field at his home in Atlanta. His bike, slippers, belt and glasses were found in the hay field.
If you have any information, call the sheriff’s office at 989-785-4238, and press option 1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.