Source: Montmorency County Sheriff

Officials in Montmorency County are asking for help finding a missing teen who has Down's syndrome.

Charles Cordes, 15, is 4’8”, he has blue eyes, blond hair and may be wearing a gray T-shirt with jeans and black socks.

He was last seen riding his bike in a hay field at his home in Atlanta. His bike, slippers, belt and glasses were found in the hay field.

If you have any information, call the sheriff’s office at 989-785-4238, and press option 1

