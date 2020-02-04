Police are asking for help finding a woman and her 7-month-old baby who haven’t been heard from in about six months.
Detroit Police said on Jan. 23 it was reported that Katrina Bradley, 35, and Andrew Bradley, 7-months, had not spoken with family since June 2019.
Katrina’s mother said she was concerned because she had not heard from her daughter or seen her grandson in six months.
Katrina is in good physical condition, but may suffer from other psychological conditions, according to police.
If you have seen her, or Andrew, or know where they might be, call the Detroit Police Department’s Ninth Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5940 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
