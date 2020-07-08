Michigan State Police are asking for help finding a missing 15-year-old girl.
MSP says Destini Rose Pelfrey, 15, ran away from Gaylord.
Destini is 5’2”, weighs 120 pounds, has green eyes, wears glasses, and currently has a copper color, flat top style haircut. Her appearance is different than in the provided photo.
She was last seen on July 6 at 10:30 p.m. in her Gaylord home.
She may be in the Elmira or Vanderbilt area with a male, according to MSP.
A person matching her description was seen walking in Vanderbilt on the evening of July 6 with a man.
If you have any information, call the MSP Gaylord Post at 989-732-2778.
