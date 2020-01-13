Michigan State Police are asking for help finding a missing 14-year-old.
Reem Alsaidi, from the Dearborn area, was willingly picked up on Saturday from her home by an unknown person in a grayish four-door sedan, MSP reports.
Investigators said there is reason to believe she was in the Albion area later that morning.
Reem is 5’5”, around 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. If you have any information on her whereabouts, call 911, MSP, or the Dearborn Police Department.
