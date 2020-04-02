Michigan State Police have issued an endangered missing advisory for Robert Burton.
Burton was last seen in the area of Rose Hill Center in Holly about 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 1.
He is 5'10" and 160 pounds. He has black hair, but it may be shaved bald, police said.
Burton was last seen wearing an olive-green sweatshirt, red/orange basketball shorts, slip on sandals with black socks, and a baseball cap.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, call 911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.