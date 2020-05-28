A missing Newaygo County man has been found staying with a friend, according to Michigan State Police.

Investigators began looking for Jarold Scott Lodden, 20, after left home on May 22nd on a pink/purple Huffy Bike. He didn't contact family or friends.

Now investigators said they found him staying with a friend in New Era, and was unable to get internet connection to contact anyone.

