Michigan State Police are asking for help finding a missing Newaygo County man.
Jarold Scott Lodden, 20, left home on May 22nd on a pink/purple Huffy Bike. He hasn’t been heard from by friends or family since.
Jarold has brown hair, blue eyes, is around 6’ tall and weighs 170 pounds.
If you have made contact with Jarold, or can provide any information about his whereabouts, call Tpr. Marston at the Michigan State Police Hart Post at (231) 873-2171. Or contact Newaygo County Central Dispatch at 231-689-5288.
