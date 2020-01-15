The St. Louis Police Department is seeking help locating Nicholas Parcher Jr.
Nicholas, 15, voluntarily ran away on Nov. 27, 2019 and still has not returned home, police said.
Nicholas is 6'1" and 165 pounds. He has light brown, wavy hair and brown eyes.
The last time Nicholas ran away he was found in the Gladwin area, police said.
Police said he was recently in the Greenville area.
"Nicholas has friends who are helping him avoid law enforcement. We know of people who have had communications with Nicholas and Nicholas is refusing to return home or contact his father," the police department wrote on Facebook on Jan. 15, 2020.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the St. Louis Police Department at 989-681-5285 or call Gratiot County Central Dispatch at 989-875-7505.
