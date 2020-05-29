The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of a missing 16-year-old.
Mya Senei Olivarez was reported missing on May 22 and was last seen on May 21, according to police.
Olivarez is described as a female of Hispanic and Asian descent. She is 5’5, 119 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.
She has been entered as missing into the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children Database.
Olivarez has relatives in Arkansas and may be traveling to that area, according to police.
If you locate Olivarez, call 911.
If you have information regarding the location or whereabouts of Olivarez, please call Crime Stoppers at (800) SPEAK-UP. There is a possible $1,000 reward for information on her whereabouts.
