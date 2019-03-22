Mid-Michigan deputies are asking for help finding three missing teenagers.
The Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office department said there were called to a home in Custer Township at around 4 a.m. on March 22 after parents said they noticed their son missing.
They said they last saw him at around 10:45 p.m., and when they checked on him this morning, he was gone.
Also missing was their white, 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt. It has a Michigan Registration of DXE2451.
Two other teens are also reported missing related to this.
Deputies are asking for help finding Cameron Bodeis, 15, Jessie Grover, 16, and Preston Kolakowski, 15.
If you have any information, call Sanilac County Central Dispatch at 810-648-2000 extension 2 and ask for Deputy Ameel or the Sergeant on duty.
No pictures of the teens have been released at this point.
