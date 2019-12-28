Deputies in Ogemaw County are looking for a missing man from Whitmore Lake.
Glen Gariepy, 60, was last seen on Christmas walking along the road in Ogemaw County after crashing his car into a ditch.
Deputies said Gariepy suffers from Dementia.
Gariepy’s family told deputies that he doesn’t drive, and they aren’t sure how he got the keys and left.
According to the identification left in the vehicle, Gariepy is 5’4” and weighs 130 pounds.
Deputies said they are using helicopters and canine dogs to locate Gariepy.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ogemaw County Sheriffs Office at 989-345-3111
