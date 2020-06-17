A missing Ottawa County man has been found.
Deputies asked for help finding Robert Locke, 92, after he left his home in Blendon Township on Wednesday.
Family said this was unusual behavior for him and they were concerned for his safety.
Now investigators say Mr. Locke was involved in a traffic crash in Kalamazoo on June 19. He is being treated at a Kalamazoo hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
Officials also say he had been in the northern Indiana area within the past 24 hours.
