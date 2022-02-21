A man from Owosso who was reported missing last week has been found dead, according to Michigan State Police.
John Henderson Steck, 88, was reported missing by family on Feb. 17. Steck was last seen earlier that afternoon at his home in New Haven Township, driving a gray 2009 Ford Focus, state police said.
Steck’s vehicle was stuck in a farm field about 6 miles west of his residence. Unfortunately, he was found dead a short distance from his vehicle, MSP said.
Authorities do not suspect any foul play. While the incident is still under investigation, anyone with more information is asked to call the Michigan State Police Flint Post at 810-732-1111.
