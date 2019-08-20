IMAGE: Patricia Eisenhardt Stark
Source: MSP

Michigan State Police are asking for your help finding a missing woman last seen near Cadillac.

Patricia Eisenhardt Stark, 83, was last seen at her home on 46 ½ Road about 9 a.m. on Aug. 20.

Patricia is 5-foot tall, and about 130 pounds.

She was last seen wearing pink striped pajamas.

Patricia has dementia, police said.

If you’ve seen her, call the Michigan State Police at 231-779-6040.

Copyright 2019 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.