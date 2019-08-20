Michigan State Police are asking for your help finding a missing woman last seen near Cadillac.
Patricia Eisenhardt Stark, 83, was last seen at her home on 46 ½ Road about 9 a.m. on Aug. 20.
Patricia is 5-foot tall, and about 130 pounds.
She was last seen wearing pink striped pajamas.
Patricia has dementia, police said.
If you’ve seen her, call the Michigan State Police at 231-779-6040.
