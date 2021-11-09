An endangered missing advisory has been canceled after the person was found dead.
Althea Greene, 87, was reported missing after walking away from her adult care home in Oceola Township on Tuesday, Nov. 9.
Michigan State Police canceled the alert on Tuesday after saying Greene was found dead.
No other details were released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.