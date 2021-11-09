Althea Greene

Althea Greene reported missing in Livingston County

 Heather Schultz

Livingston County Sheriff’s Office has issued an endangered missing alert for an 87-year-old woman who walked away from her adult care home.

Althea Greene was last seen in the 500 block of Green Rd in Oceola Township. She was wearing a tan coat with black pants and a black shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office at 517-546-9111.

Copyright 2021 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.