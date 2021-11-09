Livingston County Sheriff’s Office has issued an endangered missing alert for an 87-year-old woman who walked away from her adult care home.
Althea Greene was last seen in the 500 block of Green Rd in Oceola Township. She was wearing a tan coat with black pants and a black shirt.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office at 517-546-9111.
