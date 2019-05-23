A plane reported missing last week has been found in Benzie County, but the search continues for the two people who were on board.
Michigan State Police Lt. Travis House said the plane was found four-and-a-half miles off the coast of Frankfort, about 515 feet under water.
An airplane shaped structure was found underwater around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday by the Michigan State Police Marine Services Team, House said.
The two people believed to have been on board the plane, Emanuel Manos, 53 from Monroe, and Randal Dippold, 65 from Perry, were not with the plane when it was found, House said.
Manos and Dippold were flying from Ontonagon to Monroe County when their engine stalled.
House said, “While we’re happy to provide some additional information to their families, we recognize that closure may be difficult to find without the location of their missing loved ones.”
Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Benzie County Sheriff’s Office at 231-882-4484.
