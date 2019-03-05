Ernest and Orlanda Alband

Ernest and Orlanda Alband

 Courtesy: Shelby Township Police Dept.

Police are asking you to be on the lookout for a missing couple.

Shelby Township Police, in Macomb County, are asking for everyone to keep an eye out for Ernest, 84, and Orlanda, 76, Alband.

The couple were last seen driving a 1999 white Dodge Caravan, with Michigan plate DHT9084.

Police say they may be confused.

If you see them, call law enforcement immediately at 586-731-2121.

