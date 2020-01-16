Police are asking for help finding a mother and her three-year-old daughter.
An endangered missing person advisory has been issued by the Michigan State Police for Sanilac County girl Alydiauna Sophia Munn.
Alydiauna and her mother, Tara Sheldon, were last heard from on Sunday when Tara was on the phone with her grandfather.
The 31-year-old said her car had been broken into and she would call her grandfather back. No one has heard or seen from them since.
Police said it’s unclear where they were when Tara’s car was reportedly broken into.
Tara drives a dark blue 2006 Chrysler Pacifica with license plate ECN6101.
Alydiauna is 3-feet tall, 38 pounds with brown hair and eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Sanilac County Sheriff at (810) 648-2000.
