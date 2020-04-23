The Lansing Police Department is asking for help finding a missing 17-year-old and her 8-month-old daughter.
Keziah Gabriella Evans was recently reported as a runaway/missing person by her father.
She is 5’5”, 165 pounds and is traveling with her 8-month-old daughter, Aula Amerson.
They could both be heading to, or in the Battle Creek area, according to police.
If you have any information call the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600, or Lansing Police Det. Kristi Pratl at 517-483-6835.
