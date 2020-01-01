The Detroit Police Department needs your help finding a missing 12-year-old boy.
Eric Gayles Jr. was last seen on the 2300 block of Prince Hall on Dec. 31. at approximately 11:30a.m.
Gayles is 5-feet 2-inches, 120 pounds, with brown complexion and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, white pants and black shoes.
If you know anything about his whereabouts, please call the Detroit Police Department’s Seven Precinct at (313) 596-5740 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-2587.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.