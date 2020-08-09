Michigan State Police need your help locating a missing 78-year-old man from Gaylord.
Nelson William Wheaton suffers from the early stages of dementia and was last seen on Aug. 8 between 6 pm. And 7 p.m. riding his green Polaris Ranger on Beechnut Trail in the Arrowhead subdivision.
He was last seen wearing a straw hat, short sleeve shirt and dark colored shorts.
He left his phone, wallet and hearing aids at his residence.
If you know anything about his whereabouts or have seen him, you can call the Gaylord Area Regional Dispatch at (989) 732-5141.
