An endangered missing advisory has been released by the City of Flint Police Department for Lance Matthew Hopkins.
Hopkins was last seen in the area of the 500 Block of Martin Luther King Ave. in Flint.
He’s described as a white man with brown hair and brown eyes, 5’11 in height and 200 pounds.
Other identifying marks include small bald spots on the back of his head from an accident.
Hopkins has been missing since June 23 and suffers from mental illness and does not have his medication.
Hopkins’ credit card was recently used by an unknown male and his cell phone is no longer on.
If you have any information about his whereabouts, call 911 or Detective Victoria Lambaria at (810) 237-6971.
