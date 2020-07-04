Officials are searching for two missing children last seen in Bay City.
According to Bay City Department of Public Safety, Ryder Beach, 10, and Hunter Beach, 12, were last seen at their home in Bay City around 7:30 p.m. on Friday, July 3.
Police said Ryder is about 4’7” and weighs about 80lbs. He has blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing blue shorts with a dark blue shirt that has a football helmet on it.
Police said Hunter is about 5’0 and weighs about 80lbs. He had brown hair and brown eyes. Hunter was last seen wearing red and gray shorts with a gray shirt that reads TROUBLE.
The boys were last seen riding pink and white bikes.
If you see them, you are asked to contact Bay County 911 or Bay City Public Safety.
