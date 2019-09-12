IMAGE: Nevaeh Snyder
Source: Shepherd Police

Police are searching for a 14-year-old girl missing from Isabella County.

Nevaeh Snyder was last seen around 10 a.m. Thursday leaving Shepherd High School and hasn’t been seen since, according to Shepherd Police Officers.

Anyone with information is asked to call Isabella County Central Dispatch at (989) 773-1000.

Copyright 2019 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.