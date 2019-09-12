Police are searching for a 14-year-old girl missing from Isabella County.
Nevaeh Snyder was last seen around 10 a.m. Thursday leaving Shepherd High School and hasn’t been seen since, according to Shepherd Police Officers.
Anyone with information is asked to call Isabella County Central Dispatch at (989) 773-1000.
