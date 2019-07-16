Police are looking for a missing girl who they believe ran away from her home.
Alexis Germiane, 14, was last seen early on July 15 outside her home in Vassar with bags of clothing, Vassar Police Officers said.
Anyone with information on Alexis’ location is asked to call the police station at (989) 823-8531.
