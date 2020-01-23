Battle Creek Police are asking for help finding two missing children.
Bentley Dunkelberger, 7, and Karley Bunkelberger, 9 are likely in the company of their parents, Dennis and Rebecca Dunkelberger. Police say that due to existing court orders that are not being followed, the welfare of the children needs to be checked.
Bentley is 3’8” and around 46 pounds with curly brown hair. He has glasses and speaks with a stutter.
Karley is 3’10” and around 61 pounds with long blonde, curly hair. She has been diagnosed as autistic.
Their parents were last seen in a black 2013 Kia Sorento with a Michigan license plate of 4LUZ90.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of the children, please call the Battle Creek Police Department at 269-781-0911.
