Have you seen Jacob Varosi?
The 18-year-old was last seen about 7 a.m. on Nov. 4.
The Croswell Police Department is seeking help locating Varosi. They said they are worried about his well-being.
Varosi is 5'10" and 170 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
He was driving a gold 2001 Chrysler Sebring, police said.
If you have any information on his whereabouts you are asked to call Central Dispatch at 810-648-2000 option 2, or the Croswell Police Department at 810-679-2200.
