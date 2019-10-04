A missing Michigan woman has been found.
On Friday, Oct. 4 at 12:07 a.m., officers from the Grandville Police Department were sent to the 4700 block of Brookside Dr. for a missing person report.
Police said Laurie Ann Reyes, 47, was possibly injured.
Officials said she was found at around 1:15 p.m. on the same day in the 2100 block of S. Division Avenue in Grand Rapids.
Police said she is being medically evaluated.
The incident remains under investigation.
