Javari Will Brock, the boy reported missing in Saginaw on Thursday, has been located.
Saginaw Police said the 10-year-old is back with his family.
Javari was reported missing from the 3700 block of Harold Street about 1 p.m.
Javari left his babysitter's house to walk a dog and the dog returned home without him, Saginaw Police Det. Sgt. Oscar Lopez said.
