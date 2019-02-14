IMAGE: Juanita Rosales Escobedo
Source: Family

The search for a missing woman came to a tragic end when police found her body.

The Saginaw Township Police Chief said Juanita Escobedo was reported missing on Tuesday, Feb. 13.

Police could not release any further information on her death.

Anyone with more information on this incident is asked to call Saginaw Township Police at (989) 791-7226.

