The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for help bringing home a missing 17-year-old.
Samantha Bexton, from Flushing, has been missing since August 12.
She may still be in the area, of she may travel to Detroit with an adult man.
Samantha is 5’3”, weighs around 130 pounds and has blue eyes. She has a gap between her teeth on the right side, and when she was last seen, her hair was dyed black.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, call the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office at 1-810-257-3422, or 1-800-THE-LOST.
