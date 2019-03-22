Three teenagers have returned home safely after they were reported missing.
The Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a home in Custer Township at around 4 a.m. on March 22 after parents said they noticed their son missing.
They said they last saw him at around 10:45 p.m., and when they checked on him Friday morning, he was gone.
Also missing was their white, 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt. It has a Michigan Registration of DXE2451.
Two other teens were also reported missing related to this.
Deputies were searching for Cameron Bodeis, 15, Jessie Grover, 16, and Preston Kolakowski, 15.
On Saturday, March 23, the Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office said the three teens returned home safely.
