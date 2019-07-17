Sarah Anita Hobbs, 19, was reported missing from Metamora Township on July 16.
Hobbs was last seen Monday morning on July 15 at her home, Metamora Township Police said.
She was last seen wearing blue jeans with a purple/plum colored V-neck short-sleeved shirt, and blue/pink tennis shoes.
Hobbs is believed to have taken clothing with her which may include a grey pair of sweatpants, and a black Pink brand jacket.
Hobbs parents told police she suffers from fetal alcohol syndrome and is believed to have no friends.
It is believed she is voluntarily missing at this time.
Residents in the area of southern Lapeer County and northern Oakland County are requested to check their premises and outbuildings.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to call Metamora Township Police at 810-678-3657 or Lapeer Central Dispatch at 810-667-0297 or 911.
