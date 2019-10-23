The Lansing Police Department is asking for help finding a missing teen.
Selena Marie Montalvo, 16, is 4’11” and 115 pounds. Family reported her as a runaway/missing.
She was last seen wearing black leggings, white tennis shoes, and a red windbreaker jacket with white stripes on the sleeves.
She has a nose piercing and braces.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, call Lansing Police at 517-483-4600, or Detective Pung at 517-483-6871.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.